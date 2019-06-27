Yvonne Coleman was a resident of White Castle, LA. Yvonne departed life on June 19, 2019 at 8:53am in the comfort of her home. She was born on December 2, 1957 to the late Geneva and Joseph Zachary. She was youngest child of 5. Yvonne leaves behind 4 child Andre, Clarece, Latasha and Trudy Zachary. She attended Iberville High School. Her legacy and memories will be forever cherished by her loving and devoted family. Her Funeral Services will be held at Asbury Methodist Church, 31755 Laurel Ridge Road, White Castle, LA 70788, on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11am. Viewing will be held at Demby Funeral Home in Donaldsonville, LA on Friday June 28, 2019 at 5-7pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019