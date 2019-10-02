Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Duhon Bourgeois. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:45 AM Rose Lynn Funeral Home 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Paulina , LA View Map Burial Following Services St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery Paulina , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne Duhon Bourgeois, born on August 29th, 1935, a native of Gramercy, LA and a resident of Lutcher, LA passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. She was 84 years old. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Nolan Joseph Bourgeois, Jr.; her daughters, Lisa B. Boe (C.J.) and Amy B. Duhe' (Bruce); grandchildren, Danielle B. Bourgeois (T.J.), Nicole Boe, Ryan Boe-Asbey (Colin), Abby D. Altazan (Clayton) and Samantha D. Salisbury (Daniel). Yvonne is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Byrnn and Emmie Bourgeois. Yvonne was preceded in death by her son, Scotty David Bourgeois; parents, Lloyd and Elodie Duhon and brother, Lloyd Charles Duhon, Jr. Yvonne graduated from Lutcher High School in 1953 and then attended Baton Rouge Business College. In 1964 she began a 31 year career with Louisiana Power & Light (Entergy). Upon her retirement she would volunteer for the St. Joseph Catholic Church Council. Yvonne loved reading and walking the levee, gardening, cooking and entertaining. She was known for her legendary pecan pies. Yvonne also was an avid Lutcher Bulldog and LSU Tiger fan. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2019 from 8:00am until 10:45am at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Yvonne Bourgeois will be held at 11:00am, Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina LA, with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to sign the online guestbook, please visit Yvonne Duhon Bourgeois, born on August 29th, 1935, a native of Gramercy, LA and a resident of Lutcher, LA passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. She was 84 years old. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Nolan Joseph Bourgeois, Jr.; her daughters, Lisa B. Boe (C.J.) and Amy B. Duhe' (Bruce); grandchildren, Danielle B. Bourgeois (T.J.), Nicole Boe, Ryan Boe-Asbey (Colin), Abby D. Altazan (Clayton) and Samantha D. Salisbury (Daniel). Yvonne is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Byrnn and Emmie Bourgeois. Yvonne was preceded in death by her son, Scotty David Bourgeois; parents, Lloyd and Elodie Duhon and brother, Lloyd Charles Duhon, Jr. Yvonne graduated from Lutcher High School in 1953 and then attended Baton Rouge Business College. In 1964 she began a 31 year career with Louisiana Power & Light (Entergy). Upon her retirement she would volunteer for the St. Joseph Catholic Church Council. Yvonne loved reading and walking the levee, gardening, cooking and entertaining. She was known for her legendary pecan pies. Yvonne also was an avid Lutcher Bulldog and LSU Tiger fan. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2019 from 8:00am until 10:45am at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Yvonne Bourgeois will be held at 11:00am, Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina LA, with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. If you would like to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.