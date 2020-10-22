Yvonne "Bettye" Elizabeth Spencer Cronin, born on March 6, 1928 in Lake Charles, Louisiana, took a long and leisurely stroll on the path to her everlasting destination and entered her heavenly home on October 22, 2020. While on her final earthly stroll she engaged in loving conversations with friends and family, recounting life's many blessings, expressing her peace-filled contentment, sharing what she loved about each family member, singing her favorite songs, remembering lines of poetry, and at the request of those who adored her, sharing final words of wisdom, inserting an unexpected request for the family to applaud! As Mother and Teacher, Bettye Cronin's 92 years can best be summarized as a life devoted to creating her home and classroom as places where children were to be recognized, heard, honored, and celebrated. With her deceased husband of 56 years, William John Cronin Jr., Bettye and Bill's home was filled with the aroma of something good cooking, an elegantly set dining room table, a wall dedicated to children who liked to draw, permission to miss school one day each year… just because, an etiquette book ready for last minute consultation, numerous travel and educational experiences, and plenty of opportunities for children to use their imaginations to create such things as a pond for the family duck or Broadway plays for the neighborhood. While raising five children, Bettye taught elementary school children for over 37 years, earning advanced degrees and specialties in reading disorders, learning disabilities, and counseling. She retired after teaching 17 years at St. Thomas Moore Catholic School where she worked tirelessly to support children's learning and well-being. Through her life, Bettye frequently reminded each family member of their enduring internal beauty and uniqueness which has served as an inspiration for her four daughters, one son, and their spouses: Catherine Cronin Carotta and Michael Carotta of Omaha, Nebraska, Rebecca Cronin Schreiber and John Schreiber of New Marlborough, Massachusetts, Paddy Cronin Favazza and Joseph Favazza of Bedford, New Hampshire, Sharon Cronin Loyd and Charles Loyd of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and John Matthew Cronin and Beth Weller Cronin of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Nanny is best remembered by her grandchildren for having games ready to be played, books ready to be read, paper ready for drawing and writing, and her favorite cookies in the pantry. Bettye and Bill traveled far and wide in effort to be a part of their 14 grandchildren's and 3 great grandchildren's lives: Aaron, Christin, and Benjamin Carotta, Nathaniel and Jacob Schreiber (Samantha Schreiber), Alina, Ana-Marlise, Petr, and Isabella Favazza, Eric Loyd (Erin Michaud Loyd), Meredith Loyd Ellerbee (Nicolas Ellerbee), William Loyd (Katie Hill Loyd), Grace Cronin and Emily Cronin Sandifer (Ryan Sandifer), Alyce Favazza, Juno Ellerbee, and Ezra Schreiber. Yvonne Elizabeth is preceded in death by her mother and father, Wilma Schillings Spencer and Monroe Spencer, her sister, Billy Frances Spencer, her sister's family Dorthea, Earl, and Brian Parmiter, and her brother's family Monroe, Louise, and Darrell Spencer (Karen Bray Spencer). She is survived by niece Constance Louise Parmiter, and nephew, Neal Spencer (Patti Spencer). The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all who have loved our family throughout the years. Special appreciation is extended to caregivers, Wanda Borne, Dana Lofton and the staff from St. Joseph Hospice, for their tender care of our mother. Visitation will be private. The Funeral Mass and burial will be at 12:30 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Face masks and social distancing are required for all attending the Funeral Mass and burial. For those unable to join us in person, the Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/stgeorgecatholicchurchbr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools Special Education Program, P.O. Box 2028 Baton Rouge, LA 70821-2028, 225-336-8735 at http://www.stjudecatholic.org/newsDiocese%20of%20Baton%20Rouge.pdf
or Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting 7733 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810, 888-769-5000.