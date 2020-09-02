Yvonne Julie Bradley a native of Port Arthur, Texas and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born on March 29, 1940, in Port Arthur, TX to John Burrows Wolston and Eleanor Langridge Wolston. She grew up travelling the world as her father worked in the oil industry taking them to live in China, India, Philippines, Italy, and South Africa. They eventually settled in Covington, Louisiana. She graduated from Saint Mary's High School in Manhasset, NY in 1957, and then attended The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC receiving her A.B. in American History in 1961. She later met and married, Jared William Bradley of Covington, LA on August 22, 1964. They welcomed two boys, Jared "Jed" Wolston Bradley in 1971 and William Bradford Bradley in 1973. She went on to earn her Master's Degree in Religious Ministries from Loyola University of New Orleans, graduating in 1976. Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, J. Burrows Wolston and Eleanor Langridge Wolston, Aunt Louise Wolston Sawyer, and Uncle William "Will" Sawyer. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jared William Bradley, sons Jared "Jed" Bradley, William Bradford Bradley (Alison), and three grandchildren, Ella, Michael and Liam Bradley. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store