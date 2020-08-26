On August 21, 2020 our beloved Yvonne Lamotte Guerin passed away at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was 87 years old. Yvonne was born on March 13, 1933 in Lobdell, Louisiana to Mabel Graves Lamotte and Roosevelt Lamotte Sr. She grew up on a farm with her five siblings and was very dedicated to helping her family. After losing her mother at the age of 16, she raised her youngest sister, Barbara, who was only 3 months old. Yvonne went on to graduate from Cohn High School and then briefly attended Southern University where she met her love, Alvin Guerin Sr. On August 28, 1953, they married during his brief two-week furlough from the Korean War. Unfortunately, Alvin returned to Korea just a few days after the wedding, leaving the newlyweds unable to reunite for 18 long months. Despite their long-distance beginnings, they remained married for 67 beautiful years. Together they had four loving children, Alvin Jr., Kurt, Jeffrey, and Shawna. Through the passing years, Yvonne proved to be a dedicated mother, cherished wife, and talented seamstress. She spent her working years employed primarily as a seamstress at Maison Blanche/Goudchaux's, sewing and altering elaborate wedding and evening gowns for over 30 years until she retired in 1998. Yvonne was a patient and peaceful woman who displayed quiet strength until the very end. She was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. She was also a proud member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas - Court Regina Coeli No. 2063, through which she volunteered many years of service. Yvonne was extremely loving and opened her home without hesitation to share with numerous relatives throughout the years for as long as needed. Being a true farm girl at heart, she enjoyed the simple things in life, such as spending time with family, cooking meals, sewing clothes, taking naps!!!, and feeling a warm Louisiana breeze while sipping coffee on the swing of her back porch. Yvonne is survived by her husband, Alvin Guerin Sr.; her children, Kurt (Terrie), Jeffrey and Shawna Guerin; her sister, Barbara Franklin (Larry); her sisters-in-law, Patricia Patin Lamotte, Jeanette Bishop, and Dora Guerin; her grandchildren, Brandon Guerin (Shonda), Brittani Bell (Damon), Kirbie Guerin, Kaitlin Guerin, and Bryce Guerin; her great-grandchildren, Trey Guerin, Jada Courtney, Sheldon Guerin, Kendall Bell, and Dylan Bell; and numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Alvin Guerin Jr.; her grandson, Ernest Burford Jr.; her sister, Lois Posey; and her brothers, Melvin, Raymond, and Roosevelt Lamotte, Jr. We want to especially thank the wonderful team of healthcare workers at Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home who provided invaluable care for our darling Yvonne over the past 2.5 years; we are extremely grateful for your services. A mass will be held on August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 9150 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, La. 70810 and officiated by Fr. Trey Nelson. Following the mass, a Christian burial will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, La. 70816. As a COVID-19 Pandemic funeral, masks and social distancing will be required in the church and there will be no viewing and no repast. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area.

