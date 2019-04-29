Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne Landry Simoneaux, 81, of Paincourtville, La went home to heaven at 6:50 in the evening on April 24, 2019 after a nearly three weeks stay in Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was born on August 30, 1937 to the late Paul C. Landry and Winnie Charlet Landry. Yvonne is survived by Morris Simoneaux, her husband of more than 60 years; daughter Kim Vitale and husband Philip; son Juan Simoneaux and wife Joey; son Chad and wife Angela; grandchildren Morgan Vitale Schexnayder (Dane), Dru Vitale, Reece Vitale (Amie), Holden Simoneaux (Katy), Elijah Simoneaux, Rylee Simoneaux and Zoë Talbot; sisters Anna Mae Aucoin, and Adrienne "Dee" Conerly (Robert); and brother Donald Landry (Betty); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Paul (PJ) Landry and Malcolm Landry, Sr. Yvonne cherished her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her greatest pleasures came from preparing homecooked meals for them and always making sure that no one left her home hungry and without food to take with them. She and Morris were nearly always by each other's side and could be found most afternoons together on their backyard swing enjoying each other's company and a cold beverage. The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the ICU nurses and physicians of Thibodaux Regional who cared for Yvonne, especially Keith Bergeron, RN and Raja Talluri, MD (the one with the really nice hair). Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Memorial Mass for 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 114 Highway 403 in Paincourtville. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. Father Matthew Graham will be officiating. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019

