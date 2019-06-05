Yvonne Marie Dugas Cowart entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2019 at the age of 78 in Denham Springs, LA, surrounded by her family. She was born May 19, 1941 to Morgan Joseph Dugas and Stella (Delatte) Dugas. She married Richard Alton Cowart July 24, 1959. This union produced a large legacy of love. Her family was her world. Yvonne is survived by her children, Laura Cowart Broussard; Tommy Cowart (Pam), Theresa Cowart Clayton (Billy), and Penny Cowart Cagle (Steve); her grandchildren, Richard and Peyton Broussard, Jacob, Jessica, and Savannah Cowart, Brant, Brittany, Matthew Clayton and Stormi Clayton Gillespe, David Hayes, Kacey Pace Core, Robert (Brett) Pace, Kyle and Katlyn Williamson; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Cheney; three brothers, Morgan, John, and Richard Dugas; numerous nieces, nephews, and many who chose to call her Mama or MawMaw. She was met at the gates of Heaven by her husband, Richard "Pete" Cowart; her parents, Morgan and Stella Dugas; her brother, Anthony "Tony" Dugas; her in-laws, Alton and Inez Cowart; sister-in-law, Allie Dugas; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Cheney and Mitchell Crowder. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Thursday, June 6, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will resume at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, on Friday, June 7, from 12 p.m. until funeral service at 2 p.m. Followed by Christian Burial on the grounds of Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019