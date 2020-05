"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31. Yvonne Marie Guidry Bible passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 71, at Ochsner Baton Rouge Hospital. She was a native of Golden Meadow, spending her childhood in Leeville, and a current resident of Addis. Yvonne was a retired baker from Morales Grocery. A private graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Yvonne is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Colleen Bible and Todd and Sarah Bible; four grandchildren, Jacob Busby, Zakk Busby, Luc Busby and Rhiannon Busby; three great-grandchildren, Kennedy Busby, Rowen Busby, Clay Busby; godchild, Mike Griffin; numerous nieces and nephews. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Bible; parents, Gustave Jr. and Eve Lombas Guidry; siblings, Stella Griffin and Roy Guidry. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.