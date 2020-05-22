Yvonne Marie Guidry Bible
"Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31:31. Yvonne Marie Guidry Bible passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 71, at Ochsner Baton Rouge Hospital. She was a native of Golden Meadow, spending her childhood in Leeville, and a current resident of Addis. Yvonne was a retired baker from Morales Grocery. A private graveside service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Yvonne is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Colleen Bible and Todd and Sarah Bible; four grandchildren, Jacob Busby, Zakk Busby, Luc Busby and Rhiannon Busby; three great-grandchildren, Kennedy Busby, Rowen Busby, Clay Busby; godchild, Mike Griffin; numerous nieces and nephews. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Bible; parents, Gustave Jr. and Eve Lombas Guidry; siblings, Stella Griffin and Roy Guidry. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 22, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
