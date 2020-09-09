Yvonne Mary Picou Bodi was born May 31, 1924, in Maurepas, LA and died on Labor Day, 2020 in League City, TX at the age of 96. Yvonne married the love of her life, John Lewis Bodi, in 1941 and they were married 71 years until his death in 2012. They had two children Beverly, born in 1942, and Mary Alice, born in 1944. John and Yvonne were strawberry farmers and had a hard life working daylight to dark. After John got out of the service they moved to Baton Rouge, LA. John started a body shop business and Yvonne went to work as the secretary for Carpenters Local 1098 where she worked for 32 years. Yvonne was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. As the secretary at the local union, she helped many folks throughout Southeast LA including both of her sons-in-law learn a craft or pay their way to college. She and John were very benevolent and helped many family members and others throughout their lives. She was a strong Christian and never spoke a negative word about anyone throughout her life. Many of us have fond memories of Yvonne and if love could keep us alive she would be here forever. Yvonne was a great cook and an immaculate homemaker and was fondly referred to as the matriarch of the clean team. Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband, John in 2012; daughter, Beverly in 2004; parents; and siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Alice; 3 grandchildren, Dawn, Dane and Nikki; and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Friday, September 11, 2020, after 10:30 am until religious services at 11:30 am conducted by Rev. Merlin Liverman. Interment will follow in Hungarian Cemetery, Albany, LA.

