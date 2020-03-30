Yvonne McLin Lazare born November 4, 1939 passed away March 28, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother with a smile that would brighten your day. She was a long time resident of Bueche, LA. Yvonne was known as the "Mail Lady" for 30 years as a rural mail carrier with the US Postal Service out of Port Allen, LA. Yvonne was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council 8878 and a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Altar Society and the Erwinville Homemakers Club. She enjoyed watching LSU Sports, playing Bunco, and Po-Ke-No with several of her friends weekly. She is survived by her husband Jim Lazare, Sons - Michael (Dawn) McLin, Steve (Tammy) McLin, Son-In-Law – Allen Henry; Grandchildren - Carrie Henry, April (Cade) Chenevert, Emily Perret (John Smith), Bryce (Chris) Fontenot, Brooke (Aaron) Fontenot, and Zachary McLin; 9 great grandsons; 1 great granddaughter; Brothers - Lawrence "June Bug" (Chris) Webre and Curtis (Marie)Webre. Preceded in death by parents Lawrence and Rowena Webre, husband Alvin J. McLin, daughter Mary Jane Henry, brothers Walter, Wesley, and Leslie Webre. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the in her memory. Due to the current pandemic, a graveside service will be held for immediate family. The Family would like to thank Jim for the happiness he brought back to her life over the past 2 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020