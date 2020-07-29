1/
Yvonne Ricaud Charlton
Yvonne Ricaud Charlton departed this life at the age of 97 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, and most recently resided at LaCour House Assisted Living in New Roads. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, David M. and Paige T. Charlton of Port Hudson. Preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, M. Raiford Charlton, her parents, Frank and Lucia Ricaud, and siblings, Lucille R. Coile and Franics Ricaud. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for over 50 years. A Rite of Christian Burial service will be held at 10am on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads. Private burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge. Special thanks to her friends Cheryl, Lloyd and Olga, and to the staff at LaCour House Assisted Living for all of their care and compassion. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of False River Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
