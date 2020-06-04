Yvonne S. Matthews entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2020 at the age of 72. She was educated in the WBR Parish School System and member of the NMOBC Pastor Support Group. She enjoyed baking, gardening and shopping. She loved the Lord! Survived by her daughters, Katherine Jackson (Leonard) and Verna Dogan (Samuel); son, Calvin Matthews, Sr. (Fianceé, Pam Breaux); sisters, Margie Franklin (Joseph, Eva J. Ventress (Eddie), Rita Gardner, Brenda Spears and Mary F. Breaux (Clarence); grandchildren, Keion Jackson, Kourtney Jackson, Calvin Matthews, Jr. (Brittany), Kadeem Dogan and Ba'Niya Dogan. Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 am, New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1187 Rosedale Rd., Port Allen, LA. Pastor Michael Byrd, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.