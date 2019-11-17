Yvonne Simmons "Jean" Whitley entered into eternal rest at The Carpenter's House on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:15 am. She was a 77 year old native of Rayville, Louisiana; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a member of Wesley United United Methodist Church; and employed as an educator in the E.B.R.P. School System. Visitation at Mount Zion First B. C., Rev. Rene Brown, pastor, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9:00 am; Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated Omega Omega rites at 10:00 am; religious service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne; interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. Survivors include her devoted husband, Henry Bernard Whitley; children, Pamela D. Whitley, Accokeek, Maryland; Robin Terese Whitley Blackmon, Austin, Texas; and Daniel Bernard Whitley, Sr. (Tenesia), Washington D.C.; grandchildren, Jefferson and Jadyn Blackmon and Daniel II and Matthew Whitley; siblings, Gaynell Johnson(Walter), Oakland, California and Michael Simmons, Baton Rouge; Evelyn M. Baker(Thearon) who was like a sister; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019