Yvonne Simmons "Jean" Whitley

Guest Book
  • "Another angel that our heavenly Father has called to His..."
    - Deborah & Bobby Sams
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Shalindria Michelle Thomas and Family
  • "The family have my condolence. Praying that your memories..."
    - DeLores Walker-Jenkins
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Donnettia Houston Thomas and Family
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Elaine Pounds Thomas and Family
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Mount Zion First B. C.
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Yvonne Simmons "Jean" Whitley entered into eternal rest at The Carpenter's House on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:15 am. She was a 77 year old native of Rayville, Louisiana; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a member of Wesley United United Methodist Church; and employed as an educator in the E.B.R.P. School System. Visitation at Mount Zion First B. C., Rev. Rene Brown, pastor, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9:00 am; Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated Omega Omega rites at 10:00 am; religious service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne; interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. Survivors include her devoted husband, Henry Bernard Whitley; children, Pamela D. Whitley, Accokeek, Maryland; Robin Terese Whitley Blackmon, Austin, Texas; and Daniel Bernard Whitley, Sr. (Tenesia), Washington D.C.; grandchildren, Jefferson and Jadyn Blackmon and Daniel II and Matthew Whitley; siblings, Gaynell Johnson(Walter), Oakland, California and Michael Simmons, Baton Rouge; Evelyn M. Baker(Thearon) who was like a sister; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019
