Yvonne Watts
1924 - 2020
Yvonne Watts, age 96, of Zachary, Louisiana passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born July 19, 1924 to Annes (McDowell) and Wilburn Dougherty. Yvonne enjoyed planting flowers in her garden, fishing, camping or just sitting on her swing she enjoyed the outdoors. She was a member of Galilee Baptist Church in Zachary for 42 years. Yvonne will be loved and missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, James Thomas Watts, Jr., Lynda Ann Grice; sisters, Verl Blankenship, Geraldine Kleinpeter; 8 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Thomas Watts, Sr.; daughter, Gale Yvette Macanas; son-in-law, Norlan Macanas; daughter-in-law, Gayle Hudson Watts; brother, Emerson Dougherty and 1 sister, Audrey Duke. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St., Baton Rouge, LA, from 11:00 am - 11:30 am.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Graveside service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Central, LA 70818
225-236-0800
