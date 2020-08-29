Yvonne White Barrow, 88, a resident of St. Francisville, LA, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020. There will be a private family service at Grace Episcopal Church cemetery. She is survived by two daughters: Lynn Barrow Wilson and husband Charles Frank Wilson of St. Francisville; Frances Barrow Olive and husband Lance Carlton Olive of St. Francisville; two sons: Anthony Emile Juneau and wife Vickie Sumrall Juneau of Bossier City, LA; Bertrand Haralson Barrow Jr. and wife Kristie Conner Barrow of St. Francisville; one sister, Lael Lynn White of Baton Rouge, LA; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bertrand Haralson Barrow; and son Kenneth Thomas Barrow. Pallbearers will be Robert Hilliard Barrow, Emmette Ellason Barrow, Anthony Emile Juneau, Jr., Hunter Barrow Foley, Aaron James Owens, and Ethan Aurthur Warren Barrier. Honorary Pallbearer will be Charles Crenshaw Pulliam. Yvonne and Haralson were married in 1964 in West Feliciana Parish. Yvonne lived the remaining years of her life in the parish where she raised her family and made lifelong friends. She was active in the community and enjoyed her life there. She was devoted to her family who always knew that she loved them. Undertaking many volunteer jobs from church nursery worker and treasurer to Girl Scout leader to swimming lessons teacher (to name a few), Yvonne ensured her children were well rounded. She was also quite versatile: enjoyed playing bridge and tennis, sewing and cooking, traveling and experiencing new foods. While she was able, gardening was also a favorite pastime. Later in life, watching tennis and LSU sports were a must. Always intellectually curious, Yvonne spent many hours doing research on her Kindle, reading, and watching game shows, especially Jeopardy. She loved to laugh. She was a fascinating and independent lady, touched many lives, and will be missed greatly. Donations made be made to the West Feliciana Food Pantry in memory of Yvonne. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.