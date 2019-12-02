Yvonne Yarbrough, 64, of Woodville, MS passed away at her home on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1954, to William and Ernestine Geter. She was a member of Pioneer Baptist Church. Services will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Pioneer Baptist Church with Bro. Warren Whitaker II and Rev. Kevin Dixon officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Newman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Pioneer Baptist Church and Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 11 am until time of service at the church. Survivors include her husband, Marion ""Murdock"" Yarbrough; two children, Neal Murray (wife, Bridgett) and Kellie Wheeler (husband, Michael); one stepson, Sean Yarbrough (wife, Dawn); fifteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brother, David Geter (wife, Jackie); and three sisters: Toni Pritchard (husband, Eugene), Mary Wilson (husband, Tim) and June Emfinger (husband, Zane). She is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Raven Murray. Pallbearers will be Cory Geter, Jordon Smith, Ed Walker, Tim Wilson, Jr., Bryan Brown and Joseph Geter.