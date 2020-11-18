1/1
Zachary Glenn "Zakk" Nelson
Zachary Glenn ""Zakk"" Nelson, died of accidental circumstances on Nov. 14, 2020. He was 24 years old and a lifelong resident of Zachary. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. conducted by Rev. Ricky Willis. Zakk is survived by his parents, Robert, Jr. and Raquel Nelson, his siblings, Randy Nelson and wife Claire, Lora Nelson-Wilkinson and husband Ryan, and Stephen Nelson, nieces Harper Wilkinson and Isabel Nelson, grandparents Marilyn Finley, Bob and Sandal Nelson and Glenn and Fran Ray, uncles and aunts, Sean Ray and wife Jess, John Smith, Mike Smith and wife Lacretia, Dawn Smith and husband Ryan, Mardi Nelson and Jesse Nelson and wife Maggie, and a host of cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ellen Smith and an uncle, Terry Smith. Zakk is a 2014 graduate of Zachary High School where he was an active member of the marching band and wrestling team. Zakk was a fun loving free-spirit who never took himself too seriously. He loved animals, never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh. Prior to his passing, Zakk had aspirations of pursuing military service and was in the process of finalizing an enlistment in the United States Army. Zakk's final act was to give the gift of life through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to our First Responders of Zachary, Lane Regional ICU, Zachary United Methodist Church, American Red Cross and Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency and the many friends and family who have supported us throughout this difficult time. Memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Dog Rescue, www.SecondChanceDogRescueLA.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Red Cross. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
NOV
21
Service
03:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
