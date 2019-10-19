Zachary "Zach" Ryan Mashon went to the mountains of Heaven on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the young age of 24. He was a 2014 graduate of Independence High School. Zach played baseball and was awarded MVP his senior year. He loved all things outdoors including hunting, and mud riding on his side by side. Zach also enjoyed throwing crawfish boils for his friends and family. He had an outgoing and loving personality and made friends with everyone he met. His personality could light up any room he was in. Zach adored spending time with his grandparents, whom he loved dearly. He was extremely giving and enjoyed every moment with his family and countless friends. He was full of life and had a genuine heart of gold. Zach was a blessing to his family and is deeply missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his parents, Kurt and Pam Mashon; 'lil' sister, Alexandra Lynn Mashon; godparents, Shannon Mashon Smith and Robert Grosskopf Jr; grandparents, Hulen James and Frances Sciortino Mashon; as well as many relatives, cousins, and friends. Zach is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Edgar Grosskopf and Myrtle Mae Lesher; and great-grandparents, Hulen Zachary and Alberta Mashon, and Agnes "Keen" Shackelford and Edith Goodwin. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Colonial Cemetery. Condolences and other information can be found online at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019