Zahiere D. Brown departed this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, LA. He was 18, a native and resident of Klotzville, LA. Visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019 at New Vision Ministries in Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in Virginia Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
