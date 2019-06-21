Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Zander Anthony Liotto, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 3. Zander was full of life and brought joy to everyone who knew him. He loved everything with wheels and collected monster trucks, mini racers, and his "squishy cars". He loved the outdoors, he spent countless hours at the camp in Grand Lake fishing, and most recently preparing for the 2019 alligator and squirrel seasons. He also loved going to the camp in Grand Isle where he learned his love for the beach, surf fishing, and building castles in the sand. He enjoyed going to Cecelia playing and spending time with Momma, Baby Sister, Mimi, Poppee, Sugar, Grannie, Mawmaw, and his uncles, aunts, and all his cousins. He always had a great time with his visits to Cecelia. Zander is survived by his parents, Shawn Liotto (Macy) and Brooke Seneca (Matt); sister, Keegan Rose Garraway; grandparents, Ike and Tina Liotto, Ralph and Tammy Rebowe, Corey and Kelly Seneca, Helen Badeaux, Lou Byargeon; great grandparents, John Tony and Debbie LeBlanc, Jessica Seneca, Gatis Eve Mire, Marie Marks, Betty Latiolais, John and Louise Fusco; Uncles Vincent Liotto, Isaac Liotto, Baylon Seneca and Carter Broussard. Aunts Lindsey Liotto and Brandi St Germaine. Cousins, Evey and Natalie Liotto; special family friends, EJ and Wanda Higginbotham; Godparents, Daniel Roshala and Taylor Wiltz, as well as numerous additional aunts, uncles and family members. Zander is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Donnie Mire, Dennis Seneca, Ethel Dupuis LeBlanc, Lawrence Marks; great-great grandparents, Joel Latiolais, Raymond Sr. and Olivia Liotto, Howard LeBlanc. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and will resume on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Cornerview Cemetery in Gonzales. The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Our Lady of the Lake PICU and LOPA for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Zander's memory to LOPA ( Zander Anthony Liotto, a native and resident of Gonzales, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 3. Zander was full of life and brought joy to everyone who knew him. He loved everything with wheels and collected monster trucks, mini racers, and his "squishy cars". He loved the outdoors, he spent countless hours at the camp in Grand Lake fishing, and most recently preparing for the 2019 alligator and squirrel seasons. He also loved going to the camp in Grand Isle where he learned his love for the beach, surf fishing, and building castles in the sand. He enjoyed going to Cecelia playing and spending time with Momma, Baby Sister, Mimi, Poppee, Sugar, Grannie, Mawmaw, and his uncles, aunts, and all his cousins. He always had a great time with his visits to Cecelia. Zander is survived by his parents, Shawn Liotto (Macy) and Brooke Seneca (Matt); sister, Keegan Rose Garraway; grandparents, Ike and Tina Liotto, Ralph and Tammy Rebowe, Corey and Kelly Seneca, Helen Badeaux, Lou Byargeon; great grandparents, John Tony and Debbie LeBlanc, Jessica Seneca, Gatis Eve Mire, Marie Marks, Betty Latiolais, John and Louise Fusco; Uncles Vincent Liotto, Isaac Liotto, Baylon Seneca and Carter Broussard. Aunts Lindsey Liotto and Brandi St Germaine. Cousins, Evey and Natalie Liotto; special family friends, EJ and Wanda Higginbotham; Godparents, Daniel Roshala and Taylor Wiltz, as well as numerous additional aunts, uncles and family members. Zander is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Donnie Mire, Dennis Seneca, Ethel Dupuis LeBlanc, Lawrence Marks; great-great grandparents, Joel Latiolais, Raymond Sr. and Olivia Liotto, Howard LeBlanc. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and will resume on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Cornerview Cemetery in Gonzales. The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Our Lady of the Lake PICU and LOPA for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Zander's memory to LOPA ( www.lopa.org ) or the Bella Bowman Foundation ( www.bellabowman.org ). To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close