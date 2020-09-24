Zander Glenn Orr, born March 19, 1938, left this life and stepped into heaven on September 22, 2020. A native of Oak Grove, LA and graduate of Forest High School and Louisiana State University, Glenn made his home in Denham Springs, LA. He worked as an accountant for Allied Chemical/PCS Nitrogen after serving his country in the U.S. Navy. Glenn was the kind of man who saw needs and quietly met them. He was a gifted carpenter and had a love of history. Through the years, he served his Lord as both a Sunday School teacher and as a deacon, most recently worshiping at Gray's Creek Baptist Church. Glenn was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Mary Elizabeth Sharp Orr, his parents Tullie Berry Orr and Faye Moore Orr, sisters Anna Faye Orr Bennett, Gloria Jean Orr Hurley, Alice Maxine Orr Williams, and brothers Edward Ray Orr, James Roy Orr, and Lloyd Gilbert Orr. He is survived by his children John and daughter-in-law Nancy Robison Orr and Jennifer Orr Winter; grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth Orr, Rachel Hannah Orr, Michael Andrew Orr, and Madeline Grace Winter; sisters Cletha Mae Orr Berry and Deborah Lee Orr Dake and brother Jerry Duane Orr, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The righteous man walks in his integrity; his children are blessed after him. Proverbs 20:7

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store