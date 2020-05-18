On Saturday May 16, 2020, Zane Dolton Brown, Sr. departed this earthly life for his heavenly home at the age of 81. Zane was a resident and native of Thibodaux, LA. A private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985)447-2513 To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 19, 2020.