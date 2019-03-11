A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend went to her eternal home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Zenola was 86 years old. She leaves to cherish her memories; son, Kent Jackson Sr. (Beverly), stepson, Alvin Mack (Barbara), 3 daughters; Beverly Robbins (Ellory), Tracy Johnson and Melissa Veals (Michael), 7 grandchildren; Kent Jackson, Jr., Latoya Winfield, Latisha Jackson, Miesha Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Brandon and Keisha Veals, great-grandchildren; Arianna Broussard, Adam Wilson, Alex Winfield, Meech, Bryson, Bailey, 2 sisters; Naomi Harris, Rosa Jones and 1 brother Kirk Wells. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Jackson, Sr. her parents and 5 brothers. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at True Light Baptist Church 3836 North St. Baton Rouge, LA at 11:00AM. Rev. Dennis Hebert, Officiating. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019