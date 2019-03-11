Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zenola Jackson. View Sign

A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend went to her eternal home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Zenola was 86 years old. She leaves to cherish her memories; son, Kent Jackson Sr. (Beverly), stepson, Alvin Mack (Barbara), 3 daughters; Beverly Robbins (Ellory), Tracy Johnson and Melissa Veals (Michael), 7 grandchildren; Kent Jackson, Jr., Latoya Winfield, Latisha Jackson, Miesha Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Brandon and Keisha Veals, great-grandchildren; Arianna Broussard, Adam Wilson, Alex Winfield, Meech, Bryson, Bailey, 2 sisters; Naomi Harris, Rosa Jones and 1 brother Kirk Wells. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Jackson, Sr. her parents and 5 brothers. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at True Light Baptist Church 3836 North St. Baton Rouge, LA at 11:00AM. Rev. Dennis Hebert, Officiating. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend went to her eternal home on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Zenola was 86 years old. She leaves to cherish her memories; son, Kent Jackson Sr. (Beverly), stepson, Alvin Mack (Barbara), 3 daughters; Beverly Robbins (Ellory), Tracy Johnson and Melissa Veals (Michael), 7 grandchildren; Kent Jackson, Jr., Latoya Winfield, Latisha Jackson, Miesha Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Brandon and Keisha Veals, great-grandchildren; Arianna Broussard, Adam Wilson, Alex Winfield, Meech, Bryson, Bailey, 2 sisters; Naomi Harris, Rosa Jones and 1 brother Kirk Wells. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert Jackson, Sr. her parents and 5 brothers. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at True Light Baptist Church 3836 North St. Baton Rouge, LA at 11:00AM. Rev. Dennis Hebert, Officiating. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd. Funeral Home Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge

7221 Plank Rd

Baton Rouge , LA 70811

(225) 357-2675 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close