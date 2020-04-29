Zerben 'Ben' Guidry
Zerben "Ben" Guidry, 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a native of St. Martinville, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. He enjoyed crawfishing and wood working in his spare time. Zerben is survived by his devoted wife, Louella Guidry; daughters, Gail Boudreaux and Kathy (Conrad) Gautreau; Brothers, Douglas ("Blondie") Guidry, Melvin (Rhena) Guidry and Thomas Guidry; Grandchildren, Brook Guidry Carlin, Jill (Bryan) McRae, Robbie (Amie) Gautreau; great-grandchildren, Jordan Guidry, Patrick Carlin, Remie Gautreau, Reese Gautreau and Carly McRae. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Special thanks to Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Baton Rouge for their loving care and kindness. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
