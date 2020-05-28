Zilpha Lea Varnado Smith, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 of natural causes. She was 95 years old. Zilpha Lea was a devout Baptist who loved people, gardening, traveling, playing games, and spending time with her family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving daughters, Connie Oubre and husband, Bootsie, Cathy LeJeune and husband, Brian, Richelle Latham and husband, Bert; 4 grandchildren, Bruce LeJeune and wife, Jennifer, Kimberly Cleveland and husband, Darryl, Zachary Oubre and wife, Becky, Alisha Lee and husband, Dustin; 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ashford and Mae Varnado; her husband of 51 years, Dick Smith; brother, Donald Varnado; sister, Myrthe Erwin; and granddaughter, Monica Latham. The family would like to thank Golden Age Healthcare of Denham Springs for their loving care. Visitation will be held at Spring Creek Baptist Church in Kentwood on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm with a service at 12:00 pm conducted by Dr. Danny Smith. Interment will follow in Spring Creek Cemetery, Kentwood. Serving as pallbearers will be Bruce LeJeune, Tyler Genre, Andrew Genre, Don Gates, Mark Varnado, and Dustin Lee. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.