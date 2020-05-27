Zinnia Marie Goodman-Charles
1981 - 2020
1981-2020. Beloved mother, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend. Zinnia Marie Goodman-Charles was born in New Orleans, LA to Sandra Goodman and Bobby Green on March 3, 1981. At 3:11 am on May 18, 2020 she transitioned to be with the Lord. Zinnia is preceded in death by her first-born son Darius, mother Sandra, her grandparents Milton and Roberta Goodman, Louise, Roy, and Winnifred Green, two aunts Ava and Vera Goodman, and her cousin Venice Goodman. Cherishing her memories is her second born son Donald Jr., her husband Donald Sr., her three sisters: Jacqueline, Roberta and Alberta, two aunts, 5 nephews, 3 nieces, and a host of cousins. Arrangements done by Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin street, Baton Rouge, LA. 70807 (225) 774-0390.

Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
