Zion Kiera-Yvette Hutcherson
Zion Kiera-Yvette Hutcherson, age 21, departed this life on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Public Visitations that will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, 2:00 – 5:00 PM and on Monday, August 17, 2020, 10:00 AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service. Interment Winfield Memorial Park. Celebration of Life will be Live streamed via www.pfsneworleans.com. Zion leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Zai'Leigh; mother, Yvette B. Green (Kevin); father, Keith Hutcherson; brother, Demetrius Jackson and several other siblings, boyfriend, Lekeyma Paul and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Professional Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
