Zoe Callac Schluter, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Friday evening from 5 pm until 8 pm. Visiting will resume on Saturday morning at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 9 am and will continue until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 272-9950
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019