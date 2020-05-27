Zoé Frances Howard of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on May 15, 2020. She was a beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was employed by Renewable Energy Group in Geismar, Louisiana. Zoé was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, Redemptorist High School, and Louisiana State University. She is survived by her sisters Jenifer H. Mouton of Baker, LA; Leslie H. Poydras (Lovance) of Baton Rouge, LA; Celeste L. Howard of Baton Rouge, LA; and Jena H. Garrison of Addis, LA. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews: Grayson J. Garrison; Maria M. Riley; Gregory P. Mouton, Jr.; David G. Mouton; Joseph D. Mouton; Katherine M. Small; Melissa M. Salazar; and Joshua J. Mouton. She had 13 great nieces and nephews. Zoé was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd C. Howard and Aline Davison Howard; maternal grandparents, Rafe J. Davison and Zoé LeBlanc Davison; paternal grandparents, George W. Howard and Anna Johnson Howard; and brother, Crayton P. Howard. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA, and will be conducted by the Reverend Edward Chiffriller, S.S.J.
Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 29, 2020.