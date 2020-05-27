Zoé Frances Howard
Zoé Frances Howard of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on May 15, 2020. She was a beloved sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was employed by Renewable Energy Group in Geismar, Louisiana. Zoé was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, Redemptorist High School, and Louisiana State University. She is survived by her sisters Jenifer H. Mouton of Baker, LA; Leslie H. Poydras (Lovance) of Baton Rouge, LA; Celeste L. Howard of Baton Rouge, LA; and Jena H. Garrison of Addis, LA. She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews: Grayson J. Garrison; Maria M. Riley; Gregory P. Mouton, Jr.; David G. Mouton; Joseph D. Mouton; Katherine M. Small; Melissa M. Salazar; and Joshua J. Mouton. She had 13 great nieces and nephews. Zoé was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd C. Howard and Aline Davison Howard; maternal grandparents, Rafe J. Davison and Zoé LeBlanc Davison; paternal grandparents, George W. Howard and Anna Johnson Howard; and brother, Crayton P. Howard. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA, and will be conducted by the Reverend Edward Chiffriller, S.S.J.

Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
