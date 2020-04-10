Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zoe Harrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

We celebrate a life well-lived as we honor Zoe Stevens Harrell, 83, who passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born February 4, 1937, to Charles and Dorothy Stevens in El Paso, Texas, Zoe enjoyed her formative years in West Texas and Colorado until moving to Shreveport, Louisiana, where she graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in 1955. She earned both bachelor and master's degrees from LSU and was an enthusiastic member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority which she continued to serve for many years. Zoe was a life-long Christian, who discovered the Episcopal Church becoming an active member whose faith informed her devotion to family, friends and community. At the age of 19 at Camp Hardtner, she met Cooper Harrell who shared her Episcopal Church faith. Their romance led to regular travel between Shreveport and Baton Rouge until their wedding at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in 1959. Zoe and Cooper began their life together at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany where Cooper served in the Air Force. They returned to the States in 1964 with young son Steven who was born while they were stationed overseas. The Harrells were quickly busy with their growing family in Baton Rouge and the additions of Chris in 1964 and Beth in 1968. Zoe's creativity found many outlets as she introduced her family to various cuisines, crafts, holiday traditions and outdoor adventures. She was a consummate collector of creatures and experiences, taking in numerous four-legged friends and leading her children on adventures across South Louisiana and Florida. Throughout her life Zoe's gardens and ponds flourished; her love for God's creatures and kingdom knew no bounds. She served St. James Episcopal Church as a member of the Altar Guild, Wedding Guild and Garden Guild and her community through the Junior League of Baton Rouge. Zoe was a remarkable and gifted educator cherished by everyone she met throughout her decades of teaching. Her subject was math with a special fondness for calculus, geometry, linear algebra and statistics, enticing students at Lee High, Baton Rouge High and University Lab School into her world of numbers and equations. Her students recalled her with either fondness, gratitude or relief depending on the final grade. Even in retirement she never managed to retire, overseeing an endless stack of Mu Alpha Theta AP coursework and professional certifications. She was nationally honored in 1988 with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching. Zoe loved her family and many friends. Despite the toll of Alzheimer's her smile never faded, and her strong spirit was never diminished. Zoe was preceded in death by her beloved Cooper. She is survived by their sons Steven and wife Toni, Chris and wife Catherine, and daughter Beth and by her eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Maegan and husband Stephen Shaffer, Stephanie Harrell , Jane and husband Bobby Povey, William Harrell, Mary Brandon Harrell, Margaret Harrell, Jackson Gartrell, Christine Gartrell, Hunter Shaffer, Charlee Mae Shaffer and Auden Harrell. She is also survived by her devoted sister Sallye Abadie, niece Sara Francis, nephews Creighton and Patrick and their families. Private inurnment will be conducted at St. James Episcopal Church with a celebration of Zoe's life to be held in the coming weeks at such time family and friends can, again, travel. Memorial gifts may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, Baton Rouge. We celebrate a life well-lived as we honor Zoe Stevens Harrell, 83, who passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. 