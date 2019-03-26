Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Zoe Marie Callac Schluter passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 86 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 15, 1932 and was raised in the Carrollton area of New Orleans, graduated from Ursuline Academy where she was a cheerleader and went on to attend Zoe Marie Callac Schluter passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age of 86 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 15, 1932 and was raised in the Carrollton area of New Orleans, graduated from Ursuline Academy where she was a cheerleader and went on to attend Louisiana State University . While at LSU she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and very active at the Catholic Student Center. It was there that she met her future husband Hermann Schluter Jr. to whom she was married for 56 years and had 4 children. She is survived by a son Keith Schluter and his wife Valerie; and two daughters Kristine Holder and her husband Mark, and Laurie Schluter; six grandchildren and their spouses, Justin Olinde (Allison), Adam Holder (Carrie), Kristin Marino (Jeremy), Lacey Ordeneaux (Brian), Stephen Schluter and Katie Vignes (Jonathan); and 6 great grandchildren, Harley and Nolan Holder, Preston and Reese Marino, Sarah Ordeneaux and Margaret Zoe Vignes. Preceded in death by her husband Hermann, a daughter Zoe Ann Schluter, and her parents Peter Bertrand Callac and Zoe Rufin Callac. She made her home in Baton Rouge, but also relocated to Massachusetts, New Jersey and California for periods of time with her family during her husband's career with Exxon. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and one of its charter members. She was very involved in many committees at St. Thomas More Church and School and supported the adoration chapel. In more recent years, she was active with the Single Seniors. She was a proud resident of Sherwood Forest Subdivision. She enjoyed spending time working with Lagniappe Tours and the Rural Life Museum. She loved learning and teaching others about the history of her beloved Louisiana, mainly Baton Rouge, New Orleans and the surrounding areas. She was passionate about giving to others. She taught adult reading at the St. Paul Learning center, prepared and served food at the Bishop Ott Homeless Center, and was very involved in many projects of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge. She was a member of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre and a leader of Cenacle retreats. She was a member of a Catholic Family Movement group which started at St. Thomas More and led to lifelong friends who became family. She enjoyed Thalians Book Club and meeting with her high school "lunch bunch" friends. Family and friends of Zoe and her family are invited to attend visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Friday, March 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation continues at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd. on Saturday, March 30 at 9 a.m. until a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park on Florida Blvd. Pallbearers will be Eric Schluter, Stephen Schluter, Adam Holder, Jeremy Marino, Brian Ordeneaux and Jonathan Vignes. Special thanks to the staff of The Haven at Windermere where Zoe resided since the 2016 flood and to the staff at Pinnacle Home Health especially Marsha, Samantha and Nancy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or a . Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 272-9950 Funeral Home Details Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

