Zoey Claire Ard, born February 7, 2019 died on Friday, May 10, 2019. There will be a visitation on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Jackson Methodist Church in Jackson, LA from 9am until funeral services at 10am. Burial will be in Morris Family Cemetery. She is survived by her parents, Ashley Ard and Jason Myers; sisters, Khloe Jo Hoffpauir, McKenzie Myers, Savannah Myers; brothers, Grayson Mark Myers, Jude Myers, Blayton Myers, and Trenton Myers; grandmother Tammy Parker, and cousin Jayden Pruyn. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Glenn Parker; grandfather Kenneth Myers and grandmother Delores Myers. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019