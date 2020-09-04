Zora Mae Perkins Sibley, 94, went to be with her Lord Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Denham Springs, LA. Zora loved to spend time with her friends at the Council On Aging. She enjoyed any time she could be with her furbaby, Paco. She loved to be with her family and cherished all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Though she never had a "favorite", she made each one feel as if they were her favorite. Zora was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at First United Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs, Sunday, September 6, from 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Colin McClendon and Rev. Billy Johnson. Burial will follow at Sibley Cemetery, Walker. She is survived by her children, Dorothy Pitts, Larry Sibley (Edith) of Blue Ridge, GA, Shirley Lyons (Ray Sr.), Linda Roseman (Doug), Sharon Gail Kennedy Sibley, Jimmie Sibley (Kathy), and Dewey Sibley (Lisa); sister, Grace Odess Ott; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; and many of her C.O.A. and church friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Monroe Lafayette Sibley; children, Mitchell Sibley, Jeanette Wunstel, Clarence Sibley, Carol Sue Whetstine; grandchildren, Tammie Hay, Trent Sibley, Jacob Sibley, and Tabitha Rhodes; parents, Tomas Monroe and Sarah Truax Perkins; siblings, Wesley Perkins, Alton Perkins, Mable McLin, Edna Berry, and Stanley Perkins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bridgeway Hospice, especially Amy, Melissa and Cherri for their love and care given through this difficult time. Also, a thank you to Zora's friends at Boganvilla Apartments for always checking on her and being true friends. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.