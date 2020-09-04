1/1
Zora Mae Perkins Sibley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zora Mae Perkins Sibley, 94, went to be with her Lord Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Denham Springs, LA. Zora loved to spend time with her friends at the Council On Aging. She enjoyed any time she could be with her furbaby, Paco. She loved to be with her family and cherished all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Though she never had a "favorite", she made each one feel as if they were her favorite. Zora was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at First United Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs, Sunday, September 6, from 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Colin McClendon and Rev. Billy Johnson. Burial will follow at Sibley Cemetery, Walker. She is survived by her children, Dorothy Pitts, Larry Sibley (Edith) of Blue Ridge, GA, Shirley Lyons (Ray Sr.), Linda Roseman (Doug), Sharon Gail Kennedy Sibley, Jimmie Sibley (Kathy), and Dewey Sibley (Lisa); sister, Grace Odess Ott; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; and many of her C.O.A. and church friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Monroe Lafayette Sibley; children, Mitchell Sibley, Jeanette Wunstel, Clarence Sibley, Carol Sue Whetstine; grandchildren, Tammie Hay, Trent Sibley, Jacob Sibley, and Tabitha Rhodes; parents, Tomas Monroe and Sarah Truax Perkins; siblings, Wesley Perkins, Alton Perkins, Mable McLin, Edna Berry, and Stanley Perkins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bridgeway Hospice, especially Amy, Melissa and Cherri for their love and care given through this difficult time. Also, a thank you to Zora's friends at Boganvilla Apartments for always checking on her and being true friends. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
First United Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Service
03:00 PM
First United Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved